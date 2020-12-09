RBI proposes criteria for non-bank dividend payouts

For instance, a deposit taking NBFC and systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC should have a capital adequacy ratio of at least 15% for last three years, including the accounting year for which it proposes to declare dividend. The RBI said that a non-systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC should have leverage ratio of less than seven for the last three years and a core investment company (CIC) should have adjusted net worth of at least 30% of its aggregate risk-weighted assets on balance sheet and risk adjusted value of off-balance sheet items for last three years.