RBI proposes to make credit bureaus more accountable2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 01:15 PM IST
RBI has also proposed CICs disclose the number and nature of customer complaints on their respective websites.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed making the country's credit bureaus more accountable by strengthening the grievance redressal system via measures such as alerting customers when their credit report is accessed and compensation for delayed or altered reports.
