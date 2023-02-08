Governor Shaktikanta Das on 8 February said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will permit lending, borrowing of G-secs to further develop government securities market.

"We propose to permit lending and borrowing of g-secs (government securities). This will provide investors with an avenue to deploy their idle securities, enhance portfolio returns and facilitate wider participation," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy address. "This measure will also add depth and liquidity to the g-sec market," Das added.

What is a Government Security (G-Sec)?

As per the RBI, a Government Security (G-Sec) is a tradeable instrument issued by the Central Government or the State Governments and acknowledges the Government’s debt obligation.

Such securities are short term (usually called treasury bills, with original maturities of less than one year) or long term (usually called Government bonds or dated securities with original maturity of one year or more).

In India, the Central Government issues both, treasury bills and bonds or dated securities while the State Governments issue only bonds or dated securities, which are called the State Development Loans (SDLs).

G-Secs carry practically no risk of default and, hence, are called risk-free gilt-edged instruments.