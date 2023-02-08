RBI proposes to permit lending, borrowing of G-secs: RBI Gov Shaktikanta Das
- G-Secs carry practically no risk of default and, hence, are called risk-free gilt-edged instruments.
Governor Shaktikanta Das on 8 February said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will permit lending, borrowing of G-secs to further develop government securities market.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×