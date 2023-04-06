‘Didn’t get any good plan for NPCI rival’2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:17 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India has said it didn’t receive any innovative proposal from the industry on creating a rival entity to retail payments umbrella entity NPCI.
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it didn’t receive any innovative proposal from the industry on creating a rival entity to retail payments umbrella entity National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), effectively putting it on the backburner three years after issuing the guidelines.
