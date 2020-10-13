Home >News >India >RBI raises banks' aggregate exposure limit for small businesses to 7.5 crore
The RBI said it has been decided to extend the dispensation of the enhanced Held to Maturity (HTM) limit of 22 per cent for SLR securities
RBI raises banks' aggregate exposure limit for small businesses to 7.5 crore

1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2020, 08:24 AM IST PTI

The notification follows an announcement made in this regard on October 9 after the monetary policy committee meeting.

In a bid to increase credit flow to small businesses, the RBI on Monday raised banks' maximum aggregate retail exposure limit to entities with turnover up to 50 crore to 7.5 crore, up from 5 crore.

The risk weight of 75 per cent will apply to all fresh exposures and also to existing exposures where incremental exposure may be taken by the banks up to the revised limit of 7.5 crore, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release.

"In order to reduce the cost of credit for this segment consisting of individuals and small businesses (i.e. with turnover of upto 50 crore), and also to harmonise with the Basel guidelines, it has been decided that the above threshold limit of 5 crore for aggregated retail exposure to a counterparty shall stand increased to 7.5 crore...", the Reserve Bank said.

In another notification, the RBI said it has been decided to extend the dispensation of the enhanced Held to Maturity (HTM) limit of 22 per cent for SLR securities acquired between September 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, up to March 31, 2022. Banks may continue to hold such excess SLR securities in HTM category upto March 31, 2022.

RBI has also decided that the enhanced HTM limit would be restored to 19.5 per cent in a phased manner, beginning from the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

