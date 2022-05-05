RBI rate hike good for banking sector: SBI report

In an off-cycle meeting, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced announced hike in benchmark repo rate by 40 bps and another 50 bps hike in CRR kept the broader markets on the tenterhooks. The MPC also decided to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth, reflecting the pragmatic approach even while traversing the chequered path assiduously.