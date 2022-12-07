The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said overall system liquidity remains in surplus. In the December policy, the central bank revealed that average daily absorption under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) stood at ₹1.4 lakh crore from October to November nearly double the absorption of ₹2.2 lakh crore in the August - September period. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das expects liquidity conditions to improve in the coming periods ahead. He also added that RBI is ready to infuse additional cash through Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) operations if need arises. RBI eased down the scale of the repo rate hike to 35 basis points in the latest monetary policy.

