The Reserve Bank of India invited applications for the post of Assistant in the bank. The application process will begin on February 17. Eligible candidates can apply for 950 job vacancies of Assistant in its various office (classified into West, South, North, and East Zone) through rbi.org.in.

The selection process for these posts will be done through two phases of nationwide competitive examination--Preliminary and Main examination followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Those who qualify in the prelims will be called the mains exam. RBI is also likely to conduct combined pre-examination training at certain centres for a limited number of SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India.

Important Dates to Remember

The online application process will begin: on February 17, 2022

The online application will end on: March 8, 2022

The RBI's final examination will be conducted: on March 26, and March 27

Candidates who are seeking a job as an Assistant in RBI should have Bachelor's Degree. More details will be available in the notification, once released.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.