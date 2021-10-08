MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday referred two Srei group non-bank financiers to the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after it superseded their boards and seized control on Monday.

“The Reserve Bank has today (8 October 2021) filed applications for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process against Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd..." it said in a statement.

Srei is the second financial services company to be sent to the bankruptcy tribunal after the government notified the rules for referring financial services providers (FSPs) on 15 November 2019. Unlike insolvency proceedings for companies from other sectors, an FSP creditor or debtor cannot approach the tribunal—the firm has to be referred by a regulator.

On Thursday, the Bombay high court had dismissed a petition by Srei Group promoters against RBI's decision to supersede boards of two non-bank financiers belonging to the group.

“For reasons to be dictated separately we are not inclined to entertain the writ petition. Writ petition is dismissed," read the court order.

In a late evening move on Wednesday, Srei Infrastructure Finance promoter Adisri Commercial Pvt. Ltd filed a writ petition in the high court against RBI for not providing adequate notice before taking control of the firms. The petition also sought status quo on all creditor action, Mint reported on Wednesday.

The RBI had on Monday seized Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd, citing governance issues and payment defaults, ahead of referring them to the NCLT.

Together, Srei Equipment and Srei Infrastructure have bank loans of ₹28,030 crore and bonds of ₹1,210 crore, all of which were assigned a default rating by Care Ratings in March. Several lenders have now classified their loans to Srei as non-performing in the September quarter, requiring additional provisions.

Following RBI’s action, a Srei spokesperson had said on 4 October that banks have been controlling the company's cash flow since November 2020.

“Almost ₹3,000 crore has been collected by them, out of which they have been disbursing to themselves had said. Over the last three decades, Srei has already paid ₹30,000 crore as interest and another ₹20,000 crore principal to banks. There has never been any delay in loan servicing by Srei in the past before covid-19 ravaged the country," the spokesperson had said.

RBI has also appointed former Bank of Baroda (BoB) chief general manager Rajneesh Sharma to administer the two Srei companies, aided by a three-member advisory committee. The committee members are R. Subramaniakumar, former chief of Indian Overseas Bank and former administrator of DHFL; T.T. Srinivasaraghavan, former managing director of Sundaram Finance Ltd; and Farokh N. Subedar, former chief operating officer and company secretary of Tata Sons Ltd.

