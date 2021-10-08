RBI refers two Srei group companies to Kolkata NCLT

“Almost ₹3,000 crore has been collected by them, out of which they have been disbursing to themselves had said. Over the last three decades, Srei has already paid ₹30,000 crore as interest and another ₹20,000 crore principal to banks. There has never been any delay in loan servicing by Srei in the past before covid-19 ravaged the country," the spokesperson had said.