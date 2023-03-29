RBI rejects bids for shortest tenure T-bill1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:34 PM IST
According to traders, the step by the central bank is a reflection of the short term liquidity tightness in the system.
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India rejected all bids for 91-day treasury bills at an auction held on Wednesday, reflecting its discomfort for higher short term rates. This is the first such instance since 24 February 2016.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×