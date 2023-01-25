RBI releases discussion paper on securitisation of stressed assets framework

RBI releases discussion paper on securitisation of stressed assets framework2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:30 PM IST
The discussion paper said the main difference between the securitisation of stressed assets and the standard assets is related to the lower degree of certainty of cash flows from the underlying pool in the case of stressed assets
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday released a discussion paper on securitisation of stressed assets framework, which will lead to creation of one more alternative for lenders for resolving loans.
