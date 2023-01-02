RBI releases Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) of 2021: List here2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 05:37 PM IST
On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued its list of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) for 2021. In line with the 2020 list of D-SIBs, SBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank are still categorized as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs), according to the central bank.