RBI releases Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) of 2021: List here

According to RBI, based on the bucket in which a D-SIB is placed, an additional common equity requirement has to be applied to it. In case a foreign bank having a branch presence in India is a Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB), it has to maintain additional CET1 capital surcharge in India as applicable to it as a G-SIB, proportionate to its Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) in India, i.e., additional CET1 buffer prescribed by the home regulator (amount) multiplied by India RWA as per consolidated global Group books divided by total consolidated global Group RWA.