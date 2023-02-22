The Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) met during February 6-8, 2023. The meeting was attended by all the members – Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R. Varma, Rajiv Ranjan, Michael Debabrata Patra, and was chaired by the Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The central bank increased the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent.

Here are the key highlights from the policy meet:

- The MPC members voted on the resolution to increase the policy repo rate to 6.50% in a ratio of 4:2

- The MPC decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth

-The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled during April 3, 5 and 6, 2023.

- The outlook for inflation is mixed. While prospects for the rabi crop have improved, especially for wheat and oilseeds, risks from adverse weather events remain. The global commodity price outlook, including crude oil, is subject to uncertainties on demand prospects as well as from risks of supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions.

