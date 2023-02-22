RBI releases minutes of MPC meet: Key highlights from the latest policy

- The MPC decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth. “Dr. Shashanka Bhide, Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra and Shri Shaktikanta Das voted to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth. Dr. Ashima Goyal and Prof. Jayanth R. Varma voted against this part of the resolution -The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled during April 3, 5 and 6, 2023," said the statement.