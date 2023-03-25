RBI releases Monetary Policy Committee schedule for FY241 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 06:45 AM IST
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will meet six times in FY24.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that its rate-setting panel, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), will meet six times in the next financial year (FY24). The first meeting of the MPC is scheduled to take place from April 3-6, followed by meetings in June, August, October, December, and February 2024.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×