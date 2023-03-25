RBI releases Monetary Policy Committee schedule for FY24

The Indian government has tasked the RBI with keeping inflation at 4%, with a margin of 2% on either side. The RBI's central board recently reviewed the global and domestic economic situation, as well as the associated challenges, including the impact of current global geopolitical developments. The board also discussed the RBI's activities during the current accounting year 2022-23 and approved the budget for the accounting year 2023-24. The meeting was held in Hyderabad and was chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das.

