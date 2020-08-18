RBI releases norms for forming self-regulatory organisation in payments

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday released draft guidelines for establishing a self-regulatory organisation that will be responsible for setting and enforcing rules for payment systems operators.

A self-regulatory organisation (SRO), RBI said, is a non-governmental organisation that sets and enforces rules and standards relating to the conduct of entities in the industry. These SROs will collaborate with all stakeholders in framing rules and regulations and their self-regulatory processes are administered through impartial mechanisms, it said.

“As the payment ecosystem matures and as the number of payments systems proliferate, it becomes necessary, in the interest of optimal use of regulatory resources, that the payments industry develops industry standards in respect of system security, pricing practices, customer protection measures and grievance redressal mechanisms," the central bank said.

The regulator added that while self-regulation would release regulatory resources that can be better focused on issues of systemic importance, it would be more appropriate and encourage better compliance.

The organisation, RBI said, shall serve as a two-way communication channel between its members and RBI. That apart, the SRO will work towards establishing minimum benchmarks, standards and help instil professional and healthy market behaviour among its members.

“The recognised SRO shall promptly inform RBI about any violation that comes to its notice of the provisions of the Payments and Settlement Systems Act or any other regulation issued by RBI," it said.

One of the important tasks of the organisation will be to establish a uniform grievance redressal and dispute management framework across its members.

An SRO shall be set-up as a not-for-profit company under the Companies Act, RBI said, adding that it will also have to be professionally managed with clear bye-laws.

This comes after the central bank had announced on 6 February that it will put in place a framework for establishing an SRO for the digital payment system by April 2020 with a view to fostering best practices on security, customer protection and pricing, among others.

