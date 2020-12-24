OPEN APP
The RBI will announce its monetary policy review on December 4. (Mint)
RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in October, buys $15.64 billion

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 06:17 PM IST PTI

During the month, RBI did not sell any US currency in the market, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI for December

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net purchaser of the US currency in October as it bought $15.64 billion from the spot market, data showed.

In October 2019, RBI had net bought $7.102 billion. It had purchased $7.302 billion and sold $200 million in the spot market in the month. In FY20, the central bank had net purchased $45.097 billion. It had bought $72.205 billion and sold $27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of October was $13.556 billion, compared to net purchase of $13.8811 billion in September, the data showed.


