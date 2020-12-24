Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in October, buys $15.64 billion
The RBI will announce its monetary policy review on December 4.

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in October, buys $15.64 billion

1 min read . 06:17 PM IST PTI

During the month, RBI did not sell any US currency in the market, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI for December

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net purchaser of the US currency in October as it bought $15.64 billion from the spot market, data showed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net purchaser of the US currency in October as it bought $15.64 billion from the spot market, data showed.

During the month, RBI did not sell any US currency in the market, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI for December.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme for residents of J-K on Saturday

1 min read . 07:20 PM IST

Air India pilots warn of 'industrial action' over wage cut

2 min read . 07:04 PM IST

Brazil suspends flights from Britain due to new Covid-19 variant

1 min read . 06:57 PM IST

Covid-19 infections rise again in England, 1-in-85 people infected: Report

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST

During the month, RBI did not sell any US currency in the market, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI for December.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme for residents of J-K on Saturday

1 min read . 07:20 PM IST

Air India pilots warn of 'industrial action' over wage cut

2 min read . 07:04 PM IST

Brazil suspends flights from Britain due to new Covid-19 variant

1 min read . 06:57 PM IST

Covid-19 infections rise again in England, 1-in-85 people infected: Report

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In October 2019, RBI had net bought $7.102 billion. It had purchased $7.302 billion and sold $200 million in the spot market in the month. In FY20, the central bank had net purchased $45.097 billion. It had bought $72.205 billion and sold $27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of October was $13.556 billion, compared to net purchase of $13.8811 billion in September, the data showed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.