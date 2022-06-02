According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will focus on interest rate hikes in the coming months as part of a relatively brief tightening cycle, with the repo rate expected to reach its terminal level early in 2023. Following a surprise rate hike on May 4, several members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) advocated for even more in upcoming sessions this year to keep sticky price pressures under control, which reached an eight-year high in May. The central bank is expected to hike its benchmark policy rate by at least 100 basis points during the next four MPC meetings, according to a Reuters poll.

