RBI postpones monetary policy committee meeting, to soon announce fresh dates

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), due this week, has been rescheduled.

“The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during September 29, 30 and October 1, 2020 as announced vide Press Release 2019-2020/2248 dated April 20, 2020 is being rescheduled. The dates of the MPC’s meeting will be announced shortly," said the statement.

The central bank did not ascribe any reason for rescheduling the meeting.

The comes after the tenure of three external members--Ravindra Dholakia, Pami Dua and Chetan Ghate--ended in September. They were all external to RBI and were appointed by the government in 2016.

In July, Mint had report that the government has set up a panel headed by department of economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj to select new members to the MPC. In the process, the government had declined the central bank’s request to extend till 31 March the tenure of three of its members.

Besides these external members, RBI appointees include governor Shaktikanta Das, deputy governor Michael Patra and executive D\director Mridul Saggar.

