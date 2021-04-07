MPC saw inflation edging up to 5.2 per cent in the first half of the new fiscal from 5 per cent in the January-March period and moderate to 4.4 per cent in Q3 of FY22
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during its Monetary Policy Committee announcements today retained the GDP growth forecast at 10.5 per for the current fiscal. MPC saw inflation edging up to 5.2 per cent in the first half of the new fiscal from 5 per cent in the January-March period and moderate to 4.4 per cent in Q3 of FY22.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "The projection for real GDP growth for FY2021-22 is retained at 10.5 per cent, consisting of 26.2 per cent in Q1, 8.3 per cent in Q2, 5.4 per cent in Q3 and 6.2 per cent in Q4 of FY21-22."