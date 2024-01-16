RBI reviews regulatory structure for HFCs
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday took another step to harmonize regulations applicable to mortgage financiers and other non-bank lenders, proposing higher liquid assets to back deposits at housing finance companies, smaller aggregate deposits as a proportion of their own capital, and allowing them to issue co-branded credit cards.