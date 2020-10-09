RBI tweaks risk-weight norms to help high-value housing loans

At present, the risk weights are linked to size of the loan as well as the loan to value (LTV) ratio. By removing the loan size from the equation till 31 March 2022, the RBI has allowed banks more room to lend to borrowers for high-value properties, without worrying about a higher capital charge. Of course, the LTV ratio must be maintained within the limits prescribed by the central bank to avail of this benefit. The LTV ratio is dependent on how much equity a borrower puts in the purchase and how much of the total value is financed by the bank.