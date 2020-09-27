Home >News >India >RBI ropes in Amitabh Bachchan for customer awareness campaign
File photo of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (PTI)
RBI ropes in Amitabh Bachchan for customer awareness campaign

1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2020, 09:25 PM IST PTI

'The cost of awareness is hardly a penny, but ignorance can cost you hard earned money,' the actor said on one of RBI's Twitter handles

Mumbai: After sport stars, the Reserve Bank has roped in Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the customer awareness campaign to prevent gullible account holders from being duped by fraudsters.

As part of the public awareness initiative of RBI, the regulator keeps informing about dos and don'ts that have to be followed by customers to transact safely and securely.

Besides its main twitter handle, RBI has another twitter account called 'RBI Says'. Here, Big B shared a message on Sunday saying "the cost of awareness is hardly a penny, but ignorance can cost you hard earned money."


The regulator has been running the campaign for more than a year not only in English and Hindi but in various regional languages for maximum reach. It keeps on repeating the message so that people don't forget their rights and responsibilities.

Although with less monetary firepower, the RBI has beaten US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank on Twitter by emerging as the most popular central bank on the microblogging site.

RBI's Twitter handle has 9.66 lakh followers while the world's most powerful central bank US Federal Reserve has only about 6.64 lakh followers and the Frankfurt-headquartered European Central Bank, the second most powerful monetary authority in the world, has 5.81 lakh followers.

It also started a Facebook page with the same name in early April. At that time, it also launched a safety campaign advising people to remain healthy and safe by not going to bank branches as the nation was put under a lockdown to help contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

Bachchan promoted digital banking during the lockdown period urging people to adopt digital payment and be safe.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

