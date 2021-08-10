The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started a public awareness campaign to warn people against digital banking frauds. For the new campaign, RBI has roped in Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra . The central bank has asked people to be a little cautious as doing so can protect them from a lot of troubles."@RBI Kehta Hai...Along with @Neeraj_chopra1. A little caution takes care of a lot of trouble. Never respond to requests to share PIN, OTP or bank account details. Block your card if stolen, lost or compromised," RBI said in a tweet.

In the video, Neeraj Chopra can be seen conveying RBI messages on safe digital banking."RBI says not to share your OTP, CVV, ATM Pin with anyone, change your online banking passwords and pins from time to time and if you lose your ATM card, credit card then block it immediately," Neeraj Chopra said

He concluded by saying that RBI says to be informed and stay alert.

Several banks including the State Bank of India, have time and again have been warning their customers against online banking frauds. They have been tweeting about the tips for safe online banking practices.

After winning a gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday arrived back home to a thunderous and grand welcome. Neeraj had on Saturday won a gold medal and this was the first medal won by an Indian athlete in track and field in the Games.

He said that he is really happy to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and he has now set his sight on the 2022 Asian Games.

"I want to thank everyone in the country, it is due to their blessings and I am really happy to win a gold medal. I did my best and now I look forward to the Asian Games that will take place next year," Chopra told ANI.

