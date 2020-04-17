Indian markets closed sharply higher today with financials powering the rally after Reserve Bank of India announced more liquidity-boosting measures to ease financial stress stemming from the world's biggest nationwide lockdown. The Nifty closed 3.05% higher at 9,266.75, while the Sensex rose nearly 1,000 points to 3.22% to 31,588.60. Both the indexes finished the holiday-shortened week more than 1% higher.

A rise in equities across the globe as U.S. outlined plans to gradually reopen its coronavirus-hit economy also aided the domestic investor sentiment. The Nifty banking index added 6.6%, while the financials index closed 5.46% higher. ICICI Bank Ltd rose 9.7% and was the biggest boost to the indexes, while peer Axis Bank Ltd rose 14%.

Here is what analysts said about today's market action:

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"The Indian markets ended Friday’s session on a firm note led by some strong measures by the RBI to ensure adequate liquidity and financial stability. Further, positive global cues also aided sentiments. The announcement from the RBI is a big positive for the Indian markets as well as the economy. Importantly, it has triggered a surge in the banking space which was underperforming for quite a sometime now and sustained recovery in the auto pack further added to the buoyancy. Going forward, we expect Nifty to test 9,450 levels soon and these two sectors viz. banking and auto could play pivot role. Meanwhile, announcements from the earnings front will continue to trigger volatile swings on the stock-specific front."

Anusha Raheja, BFSI Research Analyst at LKP Securities

"RBI announced a slew of measures more targeted for cash starved NBFCs/MFIs/other lending institutions to give them sufficient liquidity. Also, lending institutions will be allowed similar asset classification benefit like banks i.e. 90-day asset classification will exclude the moratorium period. Also, DCCO extended further by 1-year for commercial real estate projects granted by NBFCs. However, banks will have to maintain additional 10% provisioning on these standstill accounts over the next 2 quarters, which can be drag on the profitability of the banks. On the whole, measures are positive for NBFCs, banks and lending institutions".

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“Bulls continued their positive momentum for the second day in a row. The Nifty opened over 300 points higher and strong global cues along with upsurge in Banking, Auto stocks helped bulls maintain a positive stance. However, the index trimmed some gains from the day's high of 9324 but eventually managed to close above 9200, which is grossly positive in the near term. On the domestic front, the RBI announced liquidity boosting measures including another cut in reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% which should make a positive impact on Indian markets, especially the Banking and NBFC sector. Technically, short term trend for Nifty is positive and after a long time the index managed to close above 9,200 which indicates strong possibility of another uptrend wave up to 9400 level. Further uptrend may also continue which could lift the index up to 9500. However, trading below 9200 support may trigger correction up to 9050."

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities

"The liquidity boosting measures announced by the RBI on the back of positive global cues boosted the markets today. Financials led the charge today and several heavy weights joined the party as the day progressed in anticipation of a stimulus package from the government".

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

"Capping off a volatile week, Indian Indices finally closed out the week with a gain of around 1.5%. With the hope that the infections are peaking out in Europe and with the expectation that lockdown measures may be eased in the US, global markets were also positive for the week. The markets shook off disappointing economic news in favor of the expectations that the process of economic recovery may soon begin, with the opening up of businesses and economies. RBI measures to boost liquidity and reclassify NPA norms for commercial banks helped rate sensitive stocks perform, with more measures expected to contain the economic fallout.

"There is not much expectation about the current quarterly earnings season and the disappointment seems to be already factored into the stock prices. Markets will watch out for Management commentary regarding the business outlook and earnings guidance. We have market heavyweights like HDFC Bank, Infosys, ACC etc declaring their results, which will guide sector specific moves for next week." (With Agency Inputs)