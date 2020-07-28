RBI’s forecast on NPAs has often missed the mark

RBI expects the bad loans rate to touch 12.5% under the baseline scenario by March 2021. However, under severe stress, the central bank expects this rate to touch 14.2%. The estimate is a massive jump from bad loans rate of 8.5% as of March 2020. This is RBI’s way of telling us is that there’s trouble ahead. Nevertheless, the past forecasts of RBI in a scenario where bad loans were going up, do not instil much confidence. Between 31 March 2014 and 31 March 2018, when the quantum of bad loans was going up, the actual bad loans rate turned out to be more than RBI’s forecast even in the baseline scenario.