Home / News / India /  RBI says banking sector resilient and stable amid Adani rout
Back

BENGALURU :

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the country's banking system remains resilient and stable, amid concerns about the exposure of lenders to the embattled Adani Group.

"Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy. Banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework guidelines issued by the RBI," the central bank said.

The RBI added it remains vigilant and continues to monitor the stability of the Indian banking sector.

The RBI said it was issuing the comments as there had "been media reports expressing concern about the exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate". It did not name the Adani Group.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout