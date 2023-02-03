RBI says banking sector resilient and stable amid Adani rout
The RBI said it was issuing the comments as there had 'been media reports expressing concern about the exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate'
BENGALURU :
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the country's banking system remains resilient and stable, amid concerns about the exposure of lenders to the embattled Adani Group.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×