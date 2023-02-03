Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
RBI says banking sector resilient and stable amid Adani rout

RBI says banking sector resilient and stable amid Adani rout

1 min read . 06:58 PM IST Reuters
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi

The RBI said it was issuing the comments as there had 'been media reports expressing concern about the exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate'

BENGALURU :

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the country's banking system remains resilient and stable, amid concerns about the exposure of lenders to the embattled Adani Group.

"Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy. Banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework guidelines issued by the RBI," the central bank said.

The RBI added it remains vigilant and continues to monitor the stability of the Indian banking sector.

The RBI said it was issuing the comments as there had "been media reports expressing concern about the exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate". It did not name the Adani Group.

