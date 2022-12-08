Inflation may have peaked but the RBI's war not over3 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 12:45 AM IST
With the latest hike, the policy rate has touched 6.25% after three back-to-back rate hikes of 50 basis points each in June, August and September
Inflation may appear to have peaked, but the war against rising prices is far from over, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday after the monetary policy committee raised the repo rate by 35 basis points.