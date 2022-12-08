Inflation may have peaked but the RBI's war not over

That said, RBI deputy governor Michael Patra pointed out that there is already a “shift in the wind", given that the quantum of the rate hike has moderated to 35 bps. “We remain on guard, far from neutral, until we see a durable decline in inflation and it staying within the tolerance band. But the good thing is what you are pricing in that is that we have lowered the size of the policy rate change. That is the most important thing, which, unfortunately, is getting priced in," Patra said.