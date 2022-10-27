RBI schedules additional MPC meeting on 3 Nov2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 05:34 PM IST
- The RBI MPC meeting could be held to discuss RBI's reply to the government, explaining the reasons of its failure to contain inflation up to 6%
An additional meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has been scheduled for 3 November. The meeting with its rate-setting panel could be held to discuss RBI's reply to the government, explaining the reasons of its failure to contain inflation up to 6%.