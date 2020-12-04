RBI sees FY21 real GDP growth at -7.5%, continuing challenge from inflation

India's retail inflation rose to the highest level in October in more than six years on account of elevated food prices. According to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, inflation stood at 7.61% in October — the highest since May 2014. Retail inflation recorded at 7.27% in September, according to data. The Consumer Food Price Index jumped to 11.07% in October, up from 10.68% in September.