RBI sells first green bonds worth ₹8,000 cr at 5-6 bps below sovereign yields2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:30 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has auctioned ₹4,000 crore worth five year bond at coupon rate of 7.10 per cent, five basis points below the five-year sovereign yield.
India has sold its first sovereign green bonds worth ₹8,000 crore on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in statement. However, the yields below comparable government bonds.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×