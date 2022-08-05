RBI set to hike policy repo rates, third time in a row to tame inflation

If the RBI chooses to hike the policy repo rate on Friday, it will be the third hike in a row. The RBI started tightening the monetary policy at the beginning of the current financial year. In its off-cycle monetary policy review in May, the RBI hiked the policy repo rate by 40 basis points or 0.40 per cent. This was the first increase in the policy repo rate in nearly two years. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks.