Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that to be eligible to set up the alternative retail payments organisation proposed in February, an entity must have a minimum paid-up capital of ₹500 crore.

The new entity assumes significance as it will challenge the monopoly of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), with the central bank now looking to reduce concentration risks in the space.

As part of the “framework for authorisation of pan-India umbrella entity for retail payments", the central bank said that no single promoter or promoter group should have more than 40% investment in the capital of this entity.

In a shift from the draft guidelines, the RBI seems to have made dilution in promoter holding voluntary. It said on Tuesday that the promoter shareholding ‘can’ be diluted to a minimum of 25% after five years of operations. The draft had said in February that shareholding ‘shall’ be diluted after five years.

A person aware of the development said that the reason for changing it from mandatory to voluntary is to make it more inclusive at a time when covid-19 has caused a scarcity of capital.

“The situation between February and now has changed and the change in language is to ensure potential applicants are not hamstrung by this criterion," said the person cited above.

Applicants must also have at least three years of experience in the payments ecosystem, RBI said.

“The promoters or promoter groups shall upfront demonstrate capital contribution of not less than 10% or ₹50 crore at the time of making an application for setting up of the umbrella entity," it said, adding that the balance capital shall be secured at the time of start of operations.

At present, retail payments are managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It was incorporated as a not-for-profit company under the provisions of the Companies Act to provide infrastructure to the entire banking system in India. The ten core promoter banks are State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Union Bank of India, Bank of India (BoI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Citibank and HSBC, showed its website.

Under terms set out by the central bank, the scope of activities of this umbrella entity will be to set-up, manage and operate new payment systems in the retail space. It will also have to operate clearing and settlement systems for participating banks and non-banks and also expected to interact and be interoperable, to the extent possible, with the systems operated by NPCI.

RBI also said that applications have to come latest by 26 February 2021 and the umbrella entity will have to start operations within six months, extendable to a maximum of one year, if required, from the date of in-principle approval.

“Scrutiny of applications will be undertaken by an external advisory committee (EAC). The EAC will submit its recommendations to the Reserve Bank of India. The board for regulation and supervision of payment and settlement systems (BPSS), will be the final authority on issuing authorisation for setting up umbrella entity or entities," RBI said.

