RBI sets standards for SFBs eyeing universal bank licence
The guidelines come amid heightened activity by SFBs to explore opportunities for expansion and diversification after completing five years of operation.
Mumbai: Small Finance Banks (SFBs) must maintain profitability, and keep their gross non-performing assets ratio below 3% for at least two financial years before applying for a universal bank licence, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its guidelines, outlining the eligibility criteria, on Friday.