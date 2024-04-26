RBI sets standards for SFBs eyeing universal bank licence

Mumbai: Small Finance Banks (SFBs) must maintain profitability, and keep their gross non-performing assets ratio below 3% for at least two financial years before applying for a universal bank licence, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its guidelines, outlining the eligibility criteria, on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to RBI, SFBs must also have a minimum net-worth of ₹1,000 crore at the end of a quarter, along with a capital adequacy requirement of 15% to be considered for a licence. They must also deliver satisfactory performance for a minimum period of five years.

RBI has asked eligible SFBs to submit their applications for transitioning to a universal bank. The guidelines comes amid heightened activity by SFBs to explore opportunities for expansion and diversification after completing five years of operation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent meeting with RBI, the heads of several SFBs advocated for a clear plan to navigate the transition process smoothly.

Furthermore, RBI has allowed existing promoters of SFBs to continue once they transition to a universal bank. The central bank said there shall be no new mandatory lock-in requirements of minimum shareholding for existing promoters as they transition to a universal bank.

Only eligible SFBs with a diversified loan portfolio will be preferred, added RBI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SFBs were established in 2016 with the aim of channeling loans to smaller enterprises, farmers, and underserved segments. These specialized banks were mandated to maintain a minimum net worth of ₹200 crore. They were also required to ensure at least 75% of the loans they provide are below ₹25 lakh..

Presently, India has 11 SFBs, several of which originated as microfinance institutions (MFIs).

