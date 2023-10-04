RBI sets up external working group on expected-credit-loss provisioning
In the new model proposed by the regulator, banks will have to recognize stress and tackle stress in advance, unlike in the current regime, in which they make provisions after losses are incurred
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday constituted an external working group on an expected credit-loss-based framework for provisioning by banks. This comes after the RBI released a discussion paper in January on shifting from the incurred-loss approach to the ECL model to make the banking system more resilient.