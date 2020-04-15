RBI should look at more bolder steps: Mint Survey

MUMBAI : Reserve Bank of India should look at firing another bazooka round to help boost the sagging economy from the weight of an extended lockdown, according to a survey conducted by Mint.

All the respondents - economists, treasury heads and chief financial officers - unanimously agreed that RBI should look at corporate bond purchases and facilitating a credit guarantee scheme along with the government. RBI has been reluctant to follow in the footsteps of US Federal Reserve and purchase corporate bonds directly from the market. With investors like mutual funds and insurance companies facing redemption pressures, RBI will have to step in to directly purchase bonds of large enterprises and leading NBFCs to boost liquidity. The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the US Fed have set aside a portion of their bond purchases to corporate bonds.

Majority of respondents felt that RBI should open a special liquidity window to support non-banking finance companies affected by the pandemic. Even as RBI has made available liquidity under the Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTRO), banks have stayed away from lending to companies with rating below AA. This excludes many non-banking finance companies and companies reeling under the impact of covid-19 outbreak. According to rating agency Crisil, NBFCs debt worth ₹1.7 lakh crore, maturing by June 2020 in scheduled banks, may be at risk of a default.

“The RBI may support banks/ NBFC sector by temporarily amending the NPA definition, such that NPAs would be reckoned if remain past due for 180 days (instead of 90 days past due as is currently the provision). This takes into account the 3-month moratorium window that has in any case been considered by the RBI. The Special Mention Account definitions may also be accordingly revised wherein the SMA1 definition be changed from 1-30 days to 1-90 days and SMA2 definition be changed from 31-90 days to 91-180 days to address the current exceptional circumstances where 75% of the economy is completely shut for 39-40 days to begin with," said Rupa Rege, chief economist, L&T Finance.

14 out of 15 respondents however do not expect RBI to announce a further rate cut before the policy in June. One of them expect a 25-50 basis points cut in repo rate from the current level of 4.4%. Despite the 75 basis points rate cut in March, the policy transmission to the G-sec market has not been complete. The yields on 10-year G-sec has shot up by 29 basis points to 6.43%. Yields on state government bonds have also touched nearly 9%, higher than even a AAA rated corporate bond which is quoting at 7-7.75%.

“We are not expecting any rate action in June because the 75 basis points cut in repo rate has not resulted in transmission. This while banks have passed on the rate cut to their borrowers," said Ashutosh Khajuria, executive director, Federal Bank.

All the respondents however agreed that RBI should give forbearance on bad loan classification by extending the NPA duration to 180 days instead of 90 days. Bankers also feel that the credit risk on the books of banks need to be transferred so that banks can start lending to corporates. Despite being flush with liquidity, banks parked as much as ₹6.9 lakh crore with the RBI under the reverse repo window, a sign of acute risk aversion among lenders.

“The RBI will have to play a bigger role. It will have to play the role of the ultimate risk bearer along with government of india. It could look at forbearance for lenders (banks, NBFCs etc) to reschedule by 6 months to 1 year all loans including funding of interest past due and due at a future date, freeze asset classification, give short-term interest free or guaranteed loans to small and medium businesses on the lines of USA, subject to guidelines to include the likes of dealers or such critical cogs of the supply chain," said Sachidanand Shukla, Chief Economist with M&M Group.

According to A George Issac, director and CFO with infrastructure group GVK, the forbearance should be given for a limited time period. “Infrastructure sector is very badly hit. Either RBI should look at giving sector wise relaxation of norms. NPAs should not be attributable to project per se. For instance, in the case of power, state governments are not paying on time causing stress on the entire ecosystem. So the entire chain is responsible, not just the borrower alone," he said.