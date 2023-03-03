RBI slaps Amazon Pay (India) with ₹3.06 crore penalty for norm violation1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 06:03 PM IST
- The central bank has imposed penalty for non-compliance of the Prepaid Payment Instruments and KYC directions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of ₹3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited, on charges of not complying with certain norms of the Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) and Know Your Customer (KYC) direction.
