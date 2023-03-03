RBI slaps Amazon Pay (India) with 3.06 crore penalty for norm violation

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalty of ₹3,06,66,000/- (Rupees three crore six lakh sixty six thousand only) on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited (the entity) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) dated August 27, 2021 (as updated from time to time) and the Master Direction – Know Your Customer (KYC) Direction, 2016 dated February 25, 2016 (as updated from time to time)," said RBI in its release.