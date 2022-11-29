RBI slaps monetary penalty on 2 Mumbai-based cooperative banks

RBI said in a statement that the statutory inspection of Zoroastrian Co-operative Bank conducted by it with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2020, and examination of the Risk Assessment Report pertaining thereto, Forensic Audit Report (FAR) by an external auditor and all related correspondence in the matter revealed, inter alia, that the bank had failed to comply with RBI directions on ‘Discounting of Bills by UCBs – Restricted Letters of Credit (LC)’ and the provisions of the Rules, as it discounted accommodation bills under LCs without establishing the genuineness of underlying transactions / documents and failed to preserve records in good order for a period of eight years. In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions/Rules, as stated therein by the central bank.

