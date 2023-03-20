RBI slaps ₹2.27 cr fine on RBL Bank for non-compliance with rules on loan recovery agents1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:22 PM IST
- The RBI said RBL failed to ensure that the loan recovery agents it engaged during those periods did not resort to intimidation or harassment and that it did not ensure police verification of the agents before employing them
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.27 crore on private sector lender RBL Bank for not complying with certain directives on loan recovery agents.
