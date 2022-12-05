RBI slaps 5 lakhs penalty on this cooperative bank for violating norms

Highlighting the background of the penalty action made on Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, RBI said in a note that “The statutory inspection of the bank was conducted by NABARD with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, and the examination of the Inspection Reports and all related correspondences pertaining to the same revealed, inter alia, that the bank failed to comply with the aforesaid RBI directions to the extent it did not (i) adhere to exposure limits for single investment and (ii) classify certain term loans and credit facilities as non-performing assets in accordance with the IRAC norms. In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the said directions, as stated therein." After this, the central bank came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, to the extent of non-compliance with such directions.

