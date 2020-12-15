RBI slaps 50 lakh fine on Urban Co-operative Bank in Kerala

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that it has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹50.00 lakh on The Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd. No. 1758, Perinthalmanna for non-compliance with directions issued on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms and on Management of Advances-UCBs.

The central bank said that statutory inspection of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019, conducted by RBI, revealed that the bank had not complied with the directions.

A notice was issued to the bank asking why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI.

"After considering the bank's written reply, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," the central bank said.

The penalty has been imposed through an order dated December 11.

RBI also said that the action against the co-operative bank is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

The central bank had last month imposed a monetary penalty of ₹15 lakh on two co-operative banks -- Millath Co-operative Bank, Davangere (Karnataka) and The Thiruvaikuntam Co-operative Urban Bank Limited, Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu).

"A penalty of ₹10 lakh has been imposed on Millath Co-operative Bank for non-adherence/violation of all inclusive directions and other directions imposed on the bank," the RBI had said.

In another statement, the central bank said a monetary penalty of ₹5 lakh has been imposed on the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Bank for contravention of the directions issued by the RBI on prohibition of loans and advances to directors.

