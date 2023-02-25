RBI slaps several restrictions on 5 cooperative banks. Details here
- The restrictions will remain in place for six months and include a ban on granting loans, making investments, incurring any liability, etc
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed restrictions on five cooperative banks due to their deteriorating financial condition. The restrictions will remain in place for six months and include a ban on granting loans, making investments, incurring any liability, or disposing of properties without prior approval from RBI.
